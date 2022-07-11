Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali: GMADA finalises layout for 5,000 1-BHK flats for poor
chandigarh news

Mohali: GMADA finalises layout for 5,000 1-BHK flats for poor

Priced at around ₹10 lakh each, the flats, to come up under the Punjab government’s housing policy for the economically weaker sections, will be constructed on an area of 30 square metres
The flats will come up in four-storey buildings that will be constructed on around 54 acres at GMADA’s four townships. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 01:44 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

{Housing for poor}

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has finalised the layout plan for the construction of 5,000 flats under the state government’s housing policy for the economically weaker sections (EWS).

Priced at around 10 lakh each, the apartments will be constructed on an area of 30 square metres and comprise a living room, a bedroom, a kitchen and a toilet. GMADA plans to construct them using the latest brickless technology and will offer financing through banks at affordable monthly instalment rates.

As per the plan, the flats will come up in four-storey buildings that will be constructed on around 54 acres at GMADA’s four townships — Aerocity (13.49 acres), IT City (17.48 acres), Eco City-1 (3.6 acres) and Eco City-2 (20.17 acres).

The apartment buildings will be constructed in reasonably-sized pockets with social infrastructure, such as schools, community centres and dispensaries at convenient locations to ensure comfortable living.

“We have finalised the layout for the EWS flats and sent it to the competent authority for final approval. Once approved, we will call for tenders and are hopeful of starting construction in October,” said Balwinder Singh, chief engineer, GMADA.

RELATED STORIES

The project is part of Punjab government’s EWS housing policy, which was revised and finalised in February last year.

Eligibility terms

Eligible applicants will have to furnish proof of birth in Punjab or of a 10-year stay in the state. The family’s income should not exceed 3 lakh per annum from all sources, as revised by the central or Punjab government from time to time.

The applicant, their spouse or minor child must not already own a freehold/leasehold residential plot/dwelling unit in Punjab or Chandigarh. Applicants will be required to self-certify that they meet all eligibility terms.

