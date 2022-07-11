Mohali: GMADA finalises layout for 5,000 1-BHK flats for poor

{Housing for poor}

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has finalised the layout plan for the construction of 5,000 flats under the state government’s housing policy for the economically weaker sections (EWS).

Priced at around ₹10 lakh each, the apartments will be constructed on an area of 30 square metres and comprise a living room, a bedroom, a kitchen and a toilet. GMADA plans to construct them using the latest brickless technology and will offer financing through banks at affordable monthly instalment rates.

As per the plan, the flats will come up in four-storey buildings that will be constructed on around 54 acres at GMADA’s four townships — Aerocity (13.49 acres), IT City (17.48 acres), Eco City-1 (3.6 acres) and Eco City-2 (20.17 acres).

The apartment buildings will be constructed in reasonably-sized pockets with social infrastructure, such as schools, community centres and dispensaries at convenient locations to ensure comfortable living.

“We have finalised the layout for the EWS flats and sent it to the competent authority for final approval. Once approved, we will call for tenders and are hopeful of starting construction in October,” said Balwinder Singh, chief engineer, GMADA.

The project is part of Punjab government’s EWS housing policy, which was revised and finalised in February last year.

Eligibility terms

Eligible applicants will have to furnish proof of birth in Punjab or of a 10-year stay in the state. The family’s income should not exceed ₹3 lakh per annum from all sources, as revised by the central or Punjab government from time to time.

The applicant, their spouse or minor child must not already own a freehold/leasehold residential plot/dwelling unit in Punjab or Chandigarh. Applicants will be required to self-certify that they meet all eligibility terms.

