Mohali: Green belt to come up on land acquired for scrapped Dashmesh Link Canal project
The 73-acre land acquired for since-scrapped Dashmesh Link Canal in Mohali will now be developed as a green belt and jogging park at a cost of ₹4 crore.
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had acquired the land, spread across Chilla Khurd village and Raipur Kalan in Sectors 80 to 106, in 2013. But the Supreme Court had put a stay on the canal project in July 2017.
Ever since some farmers had been using parts of the land for agricultural purpose. GMADA recently reclaimed the land and its civil engineering department has started fencing the area.
GMADA chief administrator Amandeep Bansal said, “We are in process of converting the said land into a green belt, which will comprise a jogging park with multiple trees and flowering plants. It will serve as the green lungs of the city by providing people with a clean and healthy environment.”
GMADA’s urban forest project back on track
Meanwhile, GMADA’s urban forest project in Sector 97 is also back on track, with the authority deciding to develop it without a water body, cutting the project cost by ₹12 crore.
Earlier, in April this year, GMADA had stalled the project to review its viability and consider change of site.
GMADA had originally procured the land at UniWorld City, Sector 97, from Unitech Builders around 10 years ago to develop a city park.
However, in March last year, it proposed the development of a first-of-its-kind 35-acre forest area, which entailed plantation of varieties of trees, both medicinal and others, at the cost of ₹32 crore, instead of building a city park.
A senior officer of GMADA said, “The forest will be developed without a water body, which will bring the cost down to around ₹20 crore. It will be a green area with some trees, a jogging park and plants. It will be a dedicated green belt to mark a shift from city parks.”
Punjab: 6 food procurement agency staffers booked for embezzling ₹3-crore wheat
Among the missing items were 620 bags of 50kg packing weighing 310 quintals worth Rs 7.15 lakh from Chawla covered godowns, 6,176 bags of 50kg packing weighing 3,088 quintals worth Rs 71.15 lakh from Luvkesh Sachdeva and Joginder Singh's chamber number 2, 10,364 bags of 50kg each and 16,389 bags from state pool wheat stock worth Rs 2.31 crore.
After tepid response to property auctions, CHB cuts reserve prices by 15%
After multiple flopped auctions, the Chandigarh Housing Board has decided to cut the reserve price of some of its commercial and residential properties for the next auction. A total of 98 commercial and 17 residential properties will be put up for auction, likely on August 16, with reserve prices slashed by 15%. The commercial properties include typical booths, service booths, big booths, big booths with expansion joint, bay shops and a restaurant site.
Engineer’s book delves into travails of JEE candidates
Software engineer and author Ishita Agarwal has come out with Agarwal, who spent her teenage years in Chandigarh's second novel, Teen Machine, in which she delves into the pressures faced by Indian students preparing for one of the most competitive entrance exams in the world – IIT-JEE. In the novel, the protagonist, Avani, is thrust into the cut-throat world of IIT-JEE coaching in Class 11. Agarwal, who spent her teenage years in Chandigarh, published her debut novel Lieable in 2013.
Ex-serviceman looking for job loses ₹4.25 lakh
An ex-serviceman looking for a job was duped of ₹4.25 lakh by a security firm. Harjinder Singh, 50, who hails from Shahid Bhagar Singh Nagar, visited the office of the employer, Prius Security and Allied Services, in Sector 17, Chandigarh, where he met a woman, who identified herself as the daughter of a Brigadier, Shreya Rana. After the company failed to provide him a job or refund his money, Harjinder filed a police complaint in November 2019. He filed a fresh complaint.
Treatment under other schemes still available for Punjab patients: PGIMER
A day after Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, stopped the treatment of patients from Punjab under the state government's Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-MMSBY), the institute clarified on Tuesday that the eligible patients can still avail of free treatment under other health schemes. Launched in August 2019, Punjab government's flagship scheme AB-MMSBY provides ₹5-lakh cashless and paperless treatment cover to 39.66 lakh families in the state.
