Mohali: Maharaja Ranjit Singh AFPI to conduct entrance test on January 22

Mohali Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) will hold its entrance test at three centres, including Mohali, Bathinda and Jalandhar, on Sunday. The top 150 candidates will be called for the final selection process at a later date. As many as 48 candidates will be selected from all over Punjab for training to join the armed forces.

Chandigarh The National Integrated Medical Association (NIMA), Chandigarh, and Rajasthan Parishad will organise the 22nd blood donation camp at Rajasthan Bhawan from 12-4 pm on Sunday.

Panchkula Haryana social justice and empowerment minister Om Prakash Yadav will preside over the monthly meeting of the district public relations and grievance redressal committee on January 30. The meeting will be held at PWD Rest House, Sector 1, at 11 am. Along with non-official members of the committee and district senior officers, the police administration will also attend the meeting.

Chandigarh Police arrested two men with illegal kamanidar knives from different parts of the city on Friday. Amit, 28, of Sector 38, was caught with a kamanidar knife near UIET gate, Sector 25, while, Aman, 18, of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, was arrested with the same weapon near government tubewell in Mauli Jagran.

Dera Bassi The Dera Bassi police, along with the PGIMER blood centre team, organised a blood donation camp at Mubarakpur police post on Saturday. A total of 174 donors, including members of public and cops, donated blood.

Chandigarh University Institute of Fashion Technology and Vocational Development , PU, in collaboration with Institution Innovation Council, organised a poster-making competition to mark National Youth Day. Aniket, a second-year student of BSc, fashion and lifestyle technology, won the first prize, Shikha, a second-year student bagged the second spot and Nupur, a first-year student, secured the third position.

Chandigarh A workshop on “Advocating for gender equality: Role of men and boys” concluded at Panjab University on Saturday. It was organised by the Centre for Women’s Studies and Development in collaboration with the Consulate General of Canada. Students and research scholars from various PU departments, and colleges of Chandigarh and Mohali participated in the three-day workshop.

