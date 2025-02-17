Menu Explore
Mohali: Mullanpur stadium to host four IPL matches in April

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 17, 2025 08:54 AM IST

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rajasthan Royals on April 5 at 3.30 pm, then lock horns with Chennai Super Kings on April 8 at 7.30 pm

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mullanpur is all set to host four matches in the upcoming season of Indian Premiere League (IPL), scheduled from April 5 to April 20.

This will be the second time that the Mullanpur stadium will host IPL matches, last season being the first. (HT File Photo)
This will be the second time that the Mullanpur stadium will host IPL matches, last season being the first. (HT File Photo)

This will be the second time that the Mullanpur stadium will host IPL matches, last season being the first.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rajasthan Royals on April 5 at 3.30 pm, then lock horns with Chennai Super Kings on April 8 at 7.30 pm, followed by a tie against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 15 at 7.30 pm and the last match of the Mullanpur leg against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 20 at 3.30 pm.

PBKS has a new captain in Shreyas Iyer and also Ricky Ponting as a head coach this season. Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharamsala will host three PBKS home matches. PBKS will take on Lucknow Super Giants on May 5 at 7.30 pm, Delhi Capitals on May 8 at 7.30 pm and clash with Mumbai Indians on May 11 at 3.30 pm.

