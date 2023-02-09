Mohali: Music teacher arrested for molesting Class 5 student

Kharar police on Tuesday arrested a 44-year-old teacher for molesting a 10-year-old student at a government school in Gharuan.

The accused was identified as Harpreet Singh, a resident of Kharar. His arrest came on the complaint of the child’s mother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the complaint, on February 3, the child, along with seven more students, was sitting in her classroom after recess, when their music teacher entered the room with a harmonium and bolted the door from inside.

The mother said the teacher proceeded to take off her daughter’s cap and kissed her on the forehead, before touching her in an inappropriate manner.

The child, according to the police, revealed her ordeal to her mother after returning home, following which she lodged a complaint with the police.

The woman also submitted a complaint with the school authorities and the education department has also marked an inquiry.

“After verifying the complaint, we booked the accused and arrested him. He was produced before a Mohali court on Wednesday and sent him to judicial custody in Rupnagar jail,” shared a cop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Sadar Kharar police station.