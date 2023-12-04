Mohali: Mustang driver bursts crackers from moving car, booked

Police have booked the unidentified driver of a Uttarakhand-registered Ford Mustang GT car for endangering lives of commuters by bursting crackers from his moving car on Saturday evening.

The incident was captured by a commuter, while the car was moving along Sector 69 on Airport Road in Mohali. (HT PHOTO)

The incident was captured by a commuter, while the car was moving along Sector 69 on Airport Road.

The video showed the car, priced around ₹80 lakh, moving at a slow pace on the empty road, with colourful sky shots were being fired from a cracker box placed on its boot.

Police also retrieved CCTV footage from cameras installed on the said stretch.

According to sources, the accused was filming a reel, emulating three men who had engaged in a similar dangerous activity near Cyber Hub in Gurugram last year.

Sources said police had zeroed in on the Mustang owner, who lived in a Mohali housing society. While the vehicle is registered in a woman’s name, it was being driven by a man, aged around 25, as per the complainant. Raids are underway to arrest him.

He is facing a case under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code, registered at the Phase 8 police station.

