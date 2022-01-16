Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Realty firm booked for delay in handing over flat possession
chandigarh news

Mohali: Realty firm booked for delay in handing over flat possession

Promoters of Dara Buildtech and Developer Limited had assured the complainant of possession of flats by December 31, 2018, but failed to keep the promise
The realty firm neither constructed the flats in time nor returned the money. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 01:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have booked the management of a realty firm for failing to hand over possession of two flats to a Chandigarh resident.

The complainant, a resident of Sector 36, had alleged that she booked two 1BHK flats at Dara Kingdom, Mohali, by paying booking amount of 46,000 and 20,000 in March and April 2018, respectively.

Rahul Mehra, alias Rahul Dara, the managing director, and other promoters of Dara Buildtech and Developer Limited, which was building the flats, assured her of possession of flats by December 31, 2018. But they neither constructed the flats nor returned her money.

Acting on her complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17 police station. Further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Army Day 2022
RRB NTPC Result 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP