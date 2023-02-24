Mohali: Retd Col left with broken tooth in brawl, two booked

Police have booked two men, including a retired Colonel, for manhandling and beating up another retired Colonel during the meeting of a housing society’s management in Sector 68 on February 20.

The retired Colonel said other committee members intervened and saved him. He later got treated for his injuries at the Phase-6 civil hospital. (Getty images)

The brawl left him with a broken tooth, said the victim, Colonel Sham Lal Sharma (retd), in his complaint to the police.

The accused are Colonel Balbir Singh (retd) and Pritpal Singh.

Col Sharma (retd) told the police that he is the secretary of Darshan Vihar Welfare Management Committee. On February 20, they had a meeting, where Col Balbir (retd) and Pritpal were also present.

During the meeting, the duo was asked to deposit funds worth over ₹10 lakh collected from residents. However, they did not agree.

Col Sharma alleged that after the meeting concluded, the moment he stepped out of the office, Col Balbir and Pritpal attacked him and threatened to eliminate him.

He alleged that they hit him in the face and head, leaving him with a broken tooth. Other committee members intervened and saved him, he said, adding that he got treated for his injuries at the Phase-6 civil hospital.

After investigating the matter and after issuance of the medico-legal report by the hospital, police have booked the two accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase-8 police station.