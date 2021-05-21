Mohali’s daily Covid-19 deaths touch record high of 20

The Covid-19 pandemic wiped out 20 lives in Mohali on Thursday, the highest single-day toll since the pandemic broke out last year.

With 10 and seven deaths in Chandigarh and Panchkula, respectively, the tricity logged 37 fatalities – second only to the all-time high of 38 on May 5, when 17 people had died in Mohali, and 14 and seven in Chandigarh and Panchkula, respectively.

Chandigarh’s record deaths (14) were witnessed on May 5, and Panchkula’s (9) more recently on May 17.

In some respite for Mohali, at 467, the fresh cases on Thursday were the lowest in 36 days since April 14, when 373 people had tested positive. Since then the daily infections had been steadily rising, hitting the record high of 1,382 on May 10.

Showing a steady decline, at 1,076, tricity’s Thursday tally was also the lowest since April 14 when 1,070 cases were detected and 22% lower than Wednesday’s 1,395 cases.

Chandigarh and Panchkula also contributed to this dip. The UT confirmed 404 fresh cases against 414 on Wednesday, while the number dropped from 378 to 205 in Panchkula.

Steady decline in cases

Tricity’s daily cases have been receding ever since touching the peak of 2,612 on May 11, staying below the 2,000 mark for the past week. The active cases, too, have been declining, coming down from the peak of 24,201 on May 12 to 15,371 on Thursday – a 36% drop in eight days.

However, there hasn’t been much change in the daily deaths, which have remained over 20 on nine of the past 10 days.

The latest fatalities pushed Mohali’s toll to 821. The district’s total cases stand at 63,276, of which 7,078 are active. But, with 1,442 patients getting discharged on Thursday, the number of recoveries climbed to 55,377 (87%).

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said most of the deceased on Thursday were senior citizens or had comorbidities.

25-year-old among UT’s fatalities

Chandigarh’s total cases and deaths have reached 57,331 and 666, respectively.

A 25-year-old man from Dhanas was the youngest among those succumbing to the virus on Thursday. As many as 6,073 patients are still recuperating and 50,592 (88.2%) have successfully beaten the virus till date.

In Panchkula, four of the seven casualties on Thursday were above the age of 60. The latest deaths took the toll to 307, while the cases have reached 28,660.

There are 2,220 active cases in the district, but recovery rate has improved to 91% with the total patients getting cured reaching 26,133.