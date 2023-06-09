SAD development policies behind Mohali’s realty boom: Sukhbir

Mohali, which has now turned into an emerging real estate hotspot, is reaping the harvest of the seed of development sown during the government of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, said Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal during a remembrance function organised by the Mohali party unit in the memory of the former chief minister at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sohana, in Mohali. (HT Photo)

He was speaking during a remembrance function organised by the local SAD unit in the memory of the former chief minister at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sohana.

Sukhbir said special emphasis laid by the then Akali government for the development of Mohali had led to a boom in the realty sector of the city. Due to lack of development, there were no takers of the land till a few years ago, but now the real estate market was drawing buyers from across Punjab and neighbouring states, he added.

Taking a dig at the Congress and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, he said, “The Congress has done nothing for the development of Punjab, while Mann has nothing to offer. He started painting the old hospital buildings and claimed it as a big achievement.”

