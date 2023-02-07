Mohali’s Kamal Chaudhary is Haryana Civil Services topper

Kamal Chaudhary has topped the Haryana Civil Services (HCS- Executive Branch) and other allied services examination-2021, the results of which were declared by Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) on Monday.

Chaudhary is from the Mohali district and has been schooled in Chandigarh.

The girls bagged six spots in the top 10, with Pragati Rani and Sakshi bagging second and third ranks, respectively.

The topper Chaudhary scored 398.75 out of a total of 675 marks (600 mains examination + 75 interview). Chaudhary got 359.5 marks in the mains and 39.25 in the interview, according to the HPSC.

Pragati Rani, who stood second, scored 398.4 (357+41.4), and Sakshi, who bagged third position, got 398 marks (352+46).

As per the order of merit, Sheetal (394.7 marks out of 675) stood fourth, Anjali Garg (391.2) got fifth rank, Namita Kumari (391.1) got the sixth position, and Mannat Rana (390.83) got the seventh rank in the examination.

Kunwar Aditya Vikram (398.8), Gurvinder Singh (388.1) and Gurmeet Singh (388) got eighth, ninth and 10th rank, respectively.

In a statement, the HPSC said that it has recommended 155 candidates in different categories. Among the recommended candidates are 48 HCS (executive), 7 DSP, 14 ETO, five DFSC, four ‘A’ class tehsildar, five AETO, 46 BDPO, three traffic managers, two DFSO and 21 assistant employment officers, according to a release.

The commission had conducted the preliminary examination consisting of general studies (100 marks) and CSAT (100 marks) on July 24, 2022.

About 40,000 candidates had appeared in this examination.

As many as 2,018 candidates qualified for the main examination held in October and November 2022. The main examination consists of Hindi (100 marks), English (100 marks), general studies (200 marks) and one optional paper (200 marks). The main examination was of descriptive type.

The candidates had to score a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate with a minimum of 33% in both Hindi and English.

The HPSC said that 425 candidates qualified for the personality test/interview.

The personality test/interview of these 425 candidates was conducted from January 30 to February 5 at the commission’s office.

The commission declared the final marks obtained by the candidates out of 675 marks (600 mains examination + 75 interview), on the last day of the personality test/interview (05.02.2023). The commission has recommended the allocation of 155 candidates, along with their cadre, based on their relative merit, preferences and availability of seats.