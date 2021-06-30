Mohali’s new civil hospital to come up over 8.7 acres in Sector 66

Mohali is being developed as the medical hub of Punjab with government medical infrastructure being scaled up multi-fold, said Balbir Singh Sidhu, the health and family welfare minister, on Tuesday while informing that the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had allotted 8.72 acre land for the construction of a new civil hospital in Sector 66.

The civil hospital in Phase 6 has been converted into a medical college.

Prime land in Sector 66, valued at over ₹18 crore, has been given for the hospital which would soon successfully cater to the large majority of the local population right up to Dera Bassi. It will be equipped with all medical facilities and the latest medical equipment, the minister said.

“Punjab chief minister has assured issuance of immediate instructions to the state finance department for the release of funds for the construction of the hospital,” informed the health minister, while thanking Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, the minister for housing and urban development, for the early release of the letter of intent (LoI).

Aayush Hospital in Dera Bassi

Meanwhile, in pursuit of providing best health services in the region, a first of its kind Aayush Hospital is being set up in Dayalpura, Dera Bassi, the minister apprised. The 50-bed Aayush Hospital aims to treat various diseases and promote healthy living in a natural way, and would be built over an area of more than 9 acre.

The work on the medical college is going on in full swing and it will help cater to the growing demand of doctors in the state, he added.

The BSc nursing college will also come up on 3 acre land near the government college campus, for which the department of higher education had issued no objection certificate (NoC) for the same, he added.

Simultaneously, medical facilities are being provided to the remotest corners of the city, he said, adding that the community health centre in Phase 3B1, the primary health centre in Saneta and the dispensaries in Sectors 69 and 79 were other health care institutions added to Mohali.