Mohali’s Pancham Society: After 15 years, 448 flat allottees to get ownership rights

In a major relief for around 448 flat allottees of Pancham Cooperative Society in Sector 68, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is all set to give them ownership rights after 15 years, with the builder finally clearing the pending land dues to the tune of ₹15 crore.

Currently, the owners are unable to sell the flats as they do not have the ownership rights. GMADA had allotted the land to the society in the year 2000, and possession of flats was given in January, 2006.

At the time of possession of flats, the members were asked to pay an additional amount of ₹1.15 lakh for HIG flats and ₹72,000 for HIG super. The allottees paid the amount to the builder, who was to further pay it to GMADA but the latter failed to do so. As a result, the ownership rights were held up.

As per records, Pancham Society was to pay ₹4.49 crore as land dues to GMADA in 2005. With addition of interest, the figure rose to ₹7.79 crore in October 2006 and is now estimated to be around ₹15 crore.

In 2012, GMADA had issued a public notice regarding resuming land of Pancham Society, and in the same year, 225 members filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court against GMADA, registrar society, secretary housing. In 2019, the court ordered the registrar, cooperative society that recoveries be made from all those found guilty in various inquiries.

A senior GMADA official said, “We have already made the proposal to give ownership rights to flat allottees by charging the cost of land proportionate to the land it is occupying. The proposal will be sent to the chief minister of Punjab this week for final approval and hopefully, by the end of this month, it will be done.”

On the amount paid by the allottees to the builder, the official said, “The allottees have already filed a recovery suit, and the court has allowed them and the registrar of cooperative society to execute it. It will be a major boost, as most of them have not been able re-sell the flats for all these years.”

Wing commander Charanjit Singh (retd), a resident of the society, said, “It is a welcome step as we have been fighting for ownership for more than a decade. Though as of now, we haven’t got any official intimation.”