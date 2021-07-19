Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali’s Simi Singh scores record-breaking ton for Ireland

Singh had quit cricket in India when he was not considered for the U-19 Punjab state team despite doing consistently well in the U-14, U-16 and U-17 levels
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 02:16 AM IST
Simi Singh aka Simranjit Singh from Mohali moved to Ireland in 2005 to pursue a hotel management course along with cricket. (HT PHOTO)

Simi Singh aka Simranjit Singh from Mohali might have quit playing cricket 16 years ago when in India. But he is shining bright for Ireland.

On July 15, he became the first-ever cricketer to score an ODI century batting at the eighth position or lower. Singh scored a feisty 100 (not out) against a quality South African bowling attack in the third ODI at Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin. However, Simi’s efforts weren’t enough as South Africa overpowered Ireland by 70 runs to end the series at 1-1.

Singh has played 30 ODIs and 24 T20Is for Ireland since making his international debut in 2017 against New Zealand. The 34-year-old cricketer surpassed England’s Sam Curran, who scored a valiant 95 against India in Pune earlier this year. Singh had quit cricket in India when he was not considered for the U-19 Punjab state team despite doing consistently well in the U-14, U-16 and U-17 levels. He had then moved to Ireland in 2005 to pursue a hotel management course along with cricket.

