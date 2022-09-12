Mohan Veena recital by Ajay P Jha leaves the audience enthralled
Eminent Mohan Veena exponent Ajay P Jha wove magic and left the audience spellbound with his soothing Mohan Veena recital at the 276th Monthly Baithak at the ML Koser Auditorium, Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh
Jha is the foremost disciple of Grammy Award winner Padmashree Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. He is currently receiving ‘taleem’ of ‘Dhrupad Ang’ of the ‘Amta Gharana’ from Pandit Ramashish Pathakand has been credited as one of the youngest exponents of the Mohan Veena, a hybrid slide guitar with 19 strings played lap-style.
Jha was accompanied by city-based Dr Mahendra Prasad Sharma on Tabla. Pracheen Kala Kendra’s secretary Sajal Koser honoured the artistes with bouquet and mementos.
Jha began his recital with ‘Raga Jog Kauns’ through ‘alaap’, ‘jod alaap’ and ‘jod jhalla’. He then went on to present ‘gats’ in ‘vilambit’ and ‘drut laya’.
Jha concluded the evening’s performance with ‘dhun’ set to ‘Raga Bhopali’ which left an endless thunder of claps echoing through the auditorium.
His vocal range, soulfulness and joie de vivre were widely appreciated by the audience.
“The Hindustani music scene is constantly evolving, especially with hybrid instruments such as a Mohan Veena leaving us music lovers mesmerised. This was my first experience of the instrument and it was absolutely soul-touching,” says Nisha Vaid, who was among the audience.
Uttarakhand SDRF recovers bodies of 3 teenagers from river after 3-day search
A team of the Uttarakhand state disaster response force (SDRF) recovered the bodies of three teenagers from a river near the stadium in Kotdwar in Pauri district after an intensive search of three days on Monday. The three deceased have been identified as Aryan,16, resident of Govind Nagar, Kotdwar, Deepak, 13, son of Krishna Kumar from Behad Bijnaur in Uttar Pradesh and Namo Chetri, 15, son of Sanjeev Kumar from Govind Nagar Kotdwar.
With civic polls not in sight, state govt extends terms of administrators
The Maharashtra government on Monday decided to extend the administrator term for municipal commissioners and Zilla Parishad CEOs for the next six months as it is not possible to conduct local body elections in September. The decision was taken by the Maharashtra cabinet for all the civic bodies including Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur and Nashik where the term of the administrator will soon end and elections are likely to be held only after Diwali.
UP on high alert after Gyanvapi mosque ruling, police patrolling intensified
The Yogi Adityanath government sounded alert in all sensitive areas Uttar Pradesh including the old city areas in the state capital Lucnow on Monday ahead of the Varanasi court's ruling in the Gyanvapi matter. Patrolling was intensified in sensitive areas across the state after the district judge, Varanasi, Ajay Krishna Vishvesha pronounced the verdict in favour of Hindu litigants. Cops on road have been given riots gears.
Monday Musings: Pune isn’t Bengaluru, but its same in many ways
Rains for a short period of time resulted in heavy waterlogging at various areas of Pune on Sunday. The Ambil Odha – a stream starting from Katraj lake – was overflowing. The overall effect was rush of food delivery boys in front of restaurants to complete their orders as rains abated by evening. However, they were struggling to get out of places to reach destinations. Pune, like Bengaluru, is not just any other city.
Ashray quits Congress panel after rift with Vikramaditya
With the assembly elections nearing, the opposition Congress suffered another jolt as state party general secretary Ashray Sharma, the grandson of former Union minister Sukh Ram, resigned from the panel constituted to lead the Yuva Berozgar Yatra owing to differences with the son of state unit chief Pratibha Singh, Shimla Rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh.
