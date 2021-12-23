Molestation allegations against teacher: Ludhiana deputy DEO records statements of school authorities, students

A day after the district education department marked an inquiry against a male teacher of a government school who was accused of molesting female students, the deputy district education officer, secondary, recorded the statements of students, teachers and principal of the school concerned on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teacher has been transferred to a Government Boys’ School till completion of probe.

The matter came to the fore after Rajinder Ghai, a member of the Ludhiana Parents’ Association, complained to the chief minister’s office on Friday. He also sent the complaint to Ludhiana deputy commissioner, Human Rights Commission chairman, Punjab education secretary, and the police commissioner of Ludhiana.

Submitting his complaint, Ghai revealed that he was informed about the molestation incident by a teacher over the phone.

He also alleged that despite being aware of the incident, the school principal, along with staff members, tried to conceal the matter.

He further claimed that despite informing the district education officer (DEO), no immediate action was taken in the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DEO Lakhvir Singh refuted the allegations of delay in taking action, and stated that after the principal submitted her report on the matter, he immediately marked an inquiry and transferred the teacher to another school.

“Appropriate action will be taken against the schoolteacher if found guilty as these are very serious allegations. The deputy DEO is probing the matter,” said Singh.

After the principal informed the parents of the students allegedly molested by the said teacher, the matter was taken up with the local panchayat last month where the male teacher had reportedly apologised.