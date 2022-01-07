Molestation allegations: Ludhiana Dy DEO’s report clears PT teacher of ‘wrong intentions’

With the controversy over the alleged molestation of a government school student rapidly snowballing, the deputy district education officer, who was probing the case, has cleared the accused physical training teacher of any “wrong intention” in tickling the Class 7 student.

In the probe dated December 27, the deputy DEO Charanjit Singh said that though the teacher in question did tickle the minor female student, there was no “solid proof” of him harbouring “wrong intentions.”

He also castigated the government school principal of not immediately alerting the department of the incident. As per the report, the incident took place on November 17, 2021, but the officials were informed after a month.

Asked on what basis had the deputy DEO cleared the teacher of “wrong intentions” when he had apologised before a panchayat, Charanjit Singh refused to comment on the matter, and termed his probe “honest.”

Ten days after a probe was marked to the deputy DEO, a member of the parents’ union had garlanded the DEO, Lakhvir Singh Samra, with slippers, triggering outrage among the teaching community, which had staged a protest demanding the culprit’s arrest. The teachers had also found support in the farmers who joined the protest outside the DC office. The union member, Rajinder Ghai, has been booked, but is yet to be arrested.

A senior official, requesting anonymity, blamed the inquiry officer, who he said, had submitted a “diluted report.” “The DEO could not suspend the teacher or recommend a strong action against him to the higher authorities since he was not held guilty by the inquiry officer. Moreover, the DEO had already transferred the teacher and forwarded the inquiry report to his seniors for further action”, said the senior official.

