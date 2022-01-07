Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Molestation allegations: Ludhiana Dy DEO’s report clears PT teacher of ‘wrong intentions’
chandigarh news

Molestation allegations: Ludhiana Dy DEO’s report clears PT teacher of ‘wrong intentions’

In the probe dated December 27, Ludhiana deputy DEO said that though the teacher in question did tickle the minor female student, there was no “solid proof” of him harbouring “wrong intentions.”
He also castigated the government school principal of not immediately alerting the department of the incident. As per the report, the incident took place on November 17, 2021, but the officials were informed after a month. (Representative Image/Ht File)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 05:57 AM IST
ByNikhil Sharma, Ludhiana

With the controversy over the alleged molestation of a government school student rapidly snowballing, the deputy district education officer, who was probing the case, has cleared the accused physical training teacher of any “wrong intention” in tickling the Class 7 student.

In the probe dated December 27, the deputy DEO Charanjit Singh said that though the teacher in question did tickle the minor female student, there was no “solid proof” of him harbouring “wrong intentions.”

He also castigated the government school principal of not immediately alerting the department of the incident. As per the report, the incident took place on November 17, 2021, but the officials were informed after a month.

Asked on what basis had the deputy DEO cleared the teacher of “wrong intentions” when he had apologised before a panchayat, Charanjit Singh refused to comment on the matter, and termed his probe “honest.”

Ten days after a probe was marked to the deputy DEO, a member of the parents’ union had garlanded the DEO, Lakhvir Singh Samra, with slippers, triggering outrage among the teaching community, which had staged a protest demanding the culprit’s arrest. The teachers had also found support in the farmers who joined the protest outside the DC office. The union member, Rajinder Ghai, has been booked, but is yet to be arrested.

RELATED STORIES

A senior official, requesting anonymity, blamed the inquiry officer, who he said, had submitted a “diluted report.” “The DEO could not suspend the teacher or recommend a strong action against him to the higher authorities since he was not held guilty by the inquiry officer. Moreover, the DEO had already transferred the teacher and forwarded the inquiry report to his seniors for further action”, said the senior official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikhil Sharma

Nikhil Sharma is a staff reporter who covers Faridkot district in the Mansa region of Punjab.

TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP