(Molestation charges against Sandeep Singh) Cong to corner Khattar govt during assembly session

Published on Feb 14, 2023 08:39 PM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Haryana Congress MLAs will target the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government over the molestation charges against minister Sandeep Singh during the upcoming budget session of the state assembly.

Sandeep Singh, a first-time MLA from Pehowa, was booked on December 31 under Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (compelling her to be naked), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following allegations of sexual misconduct by a junior woman athletics coach.

A party spokesperson said that a meeting of Congress legislature party (CLP) was convened on Tuesday and it was decided besides the issue of tainted minister Sandeep Singh, the party MLAs would also focus on highlighting the issues pertaining to family identity card, illegal mining, unemployment, old pension scheme, increasing drug addiction, privatisation of education, plight of cow shelters, increase in water rate and imposition of e-tendering on panchayats during the assembly session.

The meeting was chaired by deputy leader of CLP, Aftab Ahmed in the absence of CLP leader, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was unwell.

The party MLAs will present more than two dozen calling attention and adjournment motions in the coming assembly session. Apart from this, dozens of issues will also be raised during the Zero Hour, a spokesperson said.

Deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed said people of the state were facing innumerable problems.

“Being a responsible opposition, Congress will seek answers from the government on every issue related to public interest. BJP-JJP will have to clarify their position on all their failures. The coalition government cannot run away from its responsibility,” he said.

