Monetary benefits for women under state govt scheme to be credited on July 1: Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced that the countdown for the ‘Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana’ has begun, with the first instalment of three months’ “satkar rashi” set to be credited directly into the bank accounts of eligible women on July 1.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the inauguration of a modern library, in Fatehgarh Sahib on Sunday. (ANI)

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During a ‘Lok Milni’ programme after inaugurating various development works in Chanarthal Kalan village of Fatehgarh Sahib constituency, Mann said the initiative reflects the AAP government’s commitment to ensuring dignity, financial security, and social empowerment for women, adding that the assistance will continue uninterrupted as long as the AAP government remains in Punjab.

Addressing the Lok Milni in Fatehgarh Sahib, Mann said, “After nine days, on July 1, women beneficiaries above the age of 18 years will receive notifications on their mobile phones informing them about the financial assistance being credited to their accounts. Women belonging to the general category will receive ₹1,000 per month while Scheduled Caste women will receive ₹1,500 per month. The money will be transferred directly into their bank accounts without any middlemen. Women who are already receiving social security pensions will also be eligible under the scheme. Nearly 97% women in Punjab are expected to benefit from this initiative and the Punjab Government has made a budgetary provision of ₹9,300 crore for it.”

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