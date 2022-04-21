Money laundering cases: HP Police share list of 100 people with ED

In a fresh attempt to destroy the organised crime network in Himachal Pradesh, state police have shared a list of 100 people with the enforcement directorate (ED) for investigating the ill-gotten money under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“The properties of more than 100 persons, who have amassed money to the tune of over ₹65 crore, have been investigated and the information has been shared with the ED for further probe under PMLA,” HP director general of police Sanjay Kundu said in a release issued here on Wednesday.

The anti-money laundering cell, which is being operated under the chairmanship of the DGP, has shared information of major organised crimes with the enforcement directorate. The cell had initially shared three cases registered against Manav Bharti University with the ED for financial investigation, in which stern action was taken and ill-gotten proceeds of the accused to the tune of ₹194 crore were attached. The university had sold fake degrees across many states in the country. The police had arrested its owner Rajkumar Rana. The investigation revealed that the university had sold out more than 42,000 fake degrees through agents in 13 states. Each degree was sold for prices ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹3 lakh. As many as 16 people had been arrested in the case. Rana’s wife and daughter have been declared as proclaimed offenders.

Continuing with crackdown on organised crime, the police have also targeted major criminals, drug, liquor and mining mafias and have successfully dismantled their networks.

Since May 2021, 25 such cases, including two cases of embezzlement by a public servant; six cases of drug trafficking; five of cheating and forgery; seven of illicit liquor; four of illegal mining and one case of attempt to murder, have been investigated. The properties of more than 100 persons in these cases have been probed and the information shared with the ED. “It is hoped that stern action will be taken by the ED by attaching ill-gotten wealth of these accused, which will break the backbone of organised crime and syndicates,” said DGP Kundu.

