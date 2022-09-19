Monsoon may withdraw from Chandigarh this week: IMD

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 19, 2022 03:02 AM IST

In the absence of rain, Chandigarh’s maximum temperature rose from 34.1°C on Saturday to 35.1°C on Sunday, two degrees above normal

To declare the withdrawal of monsoon, the weathermen consider multiple factors, including absence of rain for at least five consecutive days and a significant decline in humidity. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Amid the ongoing dry spell, monsoon withdrawal in the region may begin in the next three to five days, according to the India Meteorological Department.

To declare the withdrawal of monsoon, the weathermen consider multiple factors, including absence of rain for at least five consecutive days and a significant decline in humidity while anticyclonic movement develops over the region.

With rain ruled out for the next five days, this is expected to happen in around three days, said IMD officials.

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “While the monsoon system is still active, it is likely to stay in the east for now and not enter the northwest region.”

Meanwhile, in the absence of rain, city’s maximum temperature rose from 34.1°C on Saturday to 35.1°C on Sunday, two degrees above normal. But the minimum temperature went down from 25.1°C to 24.8°C, four degrees above normal. Over the next three days, highs and lows of 35°C and 25°C, respectively, are expected.

