Monsoon mixology for sip o’clock

As the rainy season has graced us with its presence, there’s no better way to embrace its spirit than with some delightful monsoon-inspired drinks. Whether you’re seeking classic cozy comfort to enjoy the indoors during the downpours or looking for season treats to lift your spirits amid the showers, these creative concoctions available in tricity will surely make your monsoon even more enjoyable!

There’s no better way to embrace the spirit of the season than with some delightful monsoon-inspired drinks (Photos: Instagram)

“Who doesn’t love chai during monsoon? Add some extra kick to it and you have the perfect monsoon-autumn cocktail. Chai-tini is a dreamy drink that has a little bit of sweetness mixed with a lot of spices,” says Avinash Arora, of Chai’orama.

“Mediterranean Sunset, made using Vodka, jamun cordial, and citrus topped with soda, this drink is a perfect tribute to the season fruit and the season. It is not just easy to make, but also elevates one’s flavour profile,” says Harish Chhimwal, head mixologist, at Olive Café and Bar.

Brew Masters’ Sandeep Kaul says their lemon drop martini is a great drink to try out this monsoon. “This zesty and refreshing martini is perfectly balanced and refreshingly tart, with a crunchy lemon sugar rim and a lemon twist adding that extra zing to the drink. Whatever the occasion, this drink is sure to deliver,” he adds.

Spiked Tiramisu latte, mixologist Tanvi Mahajan says, is a great option for monsoons and winters. “This coffee liqueur spiked drink is neither too sweet nor too bitter and is sure to warm you up like a cozy and fluffy blanket amid heavy downpours,” says Mahajan.

