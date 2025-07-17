Monsoon rains have exposed corruption and negligence in Haryana govt: Selja

Former Union minister and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Kumari Selja has said that due to the negligence of the Haryana government and officials of the public health and engineering department, flood-like situations have arisen in almost all cities of the state, including Sirsa, during the very first monsoon rains. Sirsa MP Kumari Selja (File)

In a statement, the Sirsa MP said that in many areas of the city water has accumulated up to knee level, thus affecting everyday life. “This situation has exposed corruption and negligence in the Amrut yojana and smart city projects, and the BJP government’s hollow development model has been washed away by the rains. Roads have developed potholes, colonies have turned into lakes, making daily life extremely difficult for common people,” Selja said.

The Congress leader said that the rains have revealed the truth about the BJP government’s so-called development works in Haryana. She said that in a city like Sirsa, the government had constructed drainage projects costing about ₹39 crore under the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme, but the reality is that after the first rain, potholes have appeared on roads, colonies have turned into lakes, and the common people’s lives have become difficult.

Selja said that pipelines in Sirsa city have been laid multiple times but due to technical faults, poor construction, and bad design, the same waterlogging repeats every year. Despite spending crores of rupees, the Sirsa municipal council has not established any permanent drainage system, she added.

The Congress leader said that similar situations are seen in cities like Gurugram, Faridabad, Karnal, Hisar, Rohtak, and Panipat, where Smart City projects worth crores are only on paper, and conditions on the ground remain unchanged.

“Will the chief minister and urban local bodies minister explain to the public why independent audits of the work done under AMRUT and Smart City schemes have not been conducted? How many contractors and officials have been held accountable?” Selja asked.