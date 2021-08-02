Monsoon: Scattered rain to continue in Chandigarh

While many parts of Chandigarh remained largely dry on Monday, heavy showers were witnessed on the eastern fringes, with the airport observatory recording 70 mm rain.

It led to waterlogging on Madhya Marg and other roads towards the eastern end of the city, and also rose the level of Sukhna Lake to 1161.4 feet. The danger mark for the lake is 1163 feet when its floodgates are required to be opened.

In comparison, only 2.1 mm rain was recorded at the observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Sector 39, which lies towards the city’s west.

According to IMD officials, such scattered showers are likely to continue in the coming days as well.

A biker making his way through an inundated road in Sector 29, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

“Such scattered showers usually take place during the monsoons due to the cloud formations. Even in previous years, it has been observed that it may rain in some sectors while others remain dry,” said IMD scientist Shivinder Singh.

He said such a pattern is likely to continue in the coming days, but heavy rain is unlikely as the monsoon trough is currently over Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature in the city went down from Sunday’s 34.9°C to 32.2°C degrees on Monday. Minimum temperature saw a slight dip from 27.7°C to 27.6°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 33 and 34 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 26 and 27 degrees, according to the weather bulletin.