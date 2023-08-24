Three-day monsoon session of Haryana assembly from August 25-29

The monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha beginning on Friday will have three sittings during which the Opposition benches led by the Congress will corner the BJP-JJP government over hosts of burning issues, including the recent communal violence in Nuh.

The business advisory committee (BAC), which met on Thursday under the chairmanship of Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta at the assembly secretariat, decided to restrict the session to three days. (File photo)

Other BAC members include chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, parliamentary affairs minister Kanwar Pal, leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa.

The proceedings of the session will start on August 25 at 11 am with obituary references followed by question hour. After that there will be legislative business. The session sittings will continue till 6 pm.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Hooda said his demand to increase the number of the sittings of the session was not accepted by the BAC. “In the BAC, majority is of the government... I wanted the panel to increase the duration of House sitting. We will raise this issue in the House too,” Hooda said, who has been accusing the state government of “running away” from a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence.

It may be recalled six people, including two home guards, had died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a religious procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs on July 31. The violence had later spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

Speaking to reporters after the CLP meeting, former chief minister Hooda said the CLP meeting discussed all burning issues on which the Congress will corner the state government and seek answers. He said Haryana Congress in-charge Deepak Babria was also present in the CLP meeting. “We have assigned responsibilities to our MLAs about the issues to be raised in the House. There is no dearth of issues, but the state government is running away from debate,” Hooda said.

Earlier, responding to accusations of the Congress, parliamentary affairs minister Kanwar Pal had said: “Whether it is Mewat, floods or any other issue, we will respond in detail to every issue raised by the Opposition. We are fully prepared to reply on all other issues.”

