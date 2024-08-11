‘Monsoon-ready’ Ludhiana MC knee deep in water

The municipal corporation’s claims of being ‘monsoon ready’ fell flat in the face of a few hours of heavy rain on Sunday as waterlogging was reported across the city. Water logging at Sandhu Nagar after heavy rain in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

On Sunday, the city recorded 68.8 mm rain within a span of hours.

Commuters and residents were left to fend for themselves as the downpour led to widespread flooding. As the water accumulated on roads across the city, multiple cars and two-wheelers were left stranded. Commuters expressed safety concerns as they navigated the inundated roads even as the downpour persisted.

Among the worst-hit areas were Clock Tower, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Sandhu Nagar, Sarabha Nagar, Jeevan Nagar, Rahon Road, Samrala Chowk, Sherpur Chowk, Giaspura, Dhandari Kalan and Focal Point. In these areas, vehicles were reported stuck in deep water and several cars broke down as the water entered their engines.

MC superintendent engineer Ravinder Garg said, “I have deployed super-suction machines at multiple locations across the city and MC employees are working hard to clear the water accumulation.”

Nikhil, a commuter, said “There are several clogged spots in the city where people suffer every rainy season. My car got stuck at an underpass near Lodhi Club. It took me hours to get it out and later, I had to call a mechanic. The sewerage system at the underpass is completely blocked. I request the authorities to clear these drains so that people don’t have to suffer like this every time.”

Another commuter Rattandeep Singh laid emphasis on what he said were the dangerous conditions at Sherpur Chowk: “I have seen numerous accidents at Sherpur Chowk because of potholes that are submerged after rain and under sewage water. I cross this chowk every day to reach my factory, and it has been the same for years. The authorities seem to be in slumber while residents continue to suffer.”

Sarabjot Singh, who lives near Clock Tower, expressed his frustration over the lack of civic care.

“There’s a garbage dump near Clock Tower. During rain, the garbage mixes with the water overflowing on the road. This shows how the MC is addressing civic problems. People are facing the same issues they did years ago,” he said.