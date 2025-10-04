Month on, MLA Pathanmajra still untraceable; raids on to nab him: Police

Nearly one month has already passed since AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra escaped police custody during his arrest in Karnal, Haryana. The AAP MLA from Sanour, however, continues to release his videos and audio messages on social media. Nearly one month has already passed since AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra escaped police custody during his arrest in Karnal, Haryana. The AAP MLA from Sanour, however, continues to release his videos and audio messages on social media. (HT File)

In one such post he claimed the harassment of his ailing wife.

The Punjab Police have conducted repeated raids across the state, and in other states too, but no breakthrough has come so far. Gurmeet Singh, station house officer, Civil Lines Police Station, said, “Raids are still underway in Punjab to nab him. However, there is no breakthrough so far.”

Patiala police had booked the AAP MLA at the Civil Lines police station on September 1 on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation. The case was registered relating to a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman.

Sources in the Punjab Police informed that they had placed several witnesses and aides under surveillance, detained family members for allegedly harbouring the MLA , and carried out multiple surprise raids. Moreover, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) was also roped in to intensify the hunt. Despite these efforts, there’s no confirmed trace of the MLA or of his possible hideouts in the state.

Patiala court, last month, had denied his plea for anticipatory bail in the rape case. However, a new anticipatory bail application has been moved again in the district court. Bikramjeet Singh Bhullar, counsel for Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, said, “We have moved another anticipatory bail application. This time, the bail application has been signed by Pathanmajra himself. The earlier anticipatory bail application was signed by his wife. Besides, we have also moved the Punjab and Haryana high court against the registration of FIR and other issues, and we are hopeful of a relief from the high court next week.”