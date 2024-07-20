Mool Chand Sharma suspends Charkhi Dadri’s MVO

Haryana minister of industries and commerce Mool Chand Sharma, during a grievance meeting on Friday, suspended motor vehicle officer (MVO) posted at Charkhi Dadri for not taking appropriate action after receiving complaints regarding overloaded trucks in the district. Haryana minister of industries and commerce Mool Chand Sharma (HT File Photo)

An enquiry has also been initiated against the suspended MVO Prem. Prem has been facing corruption charges and he even did not attend district task force’s meeting for a long time. The minister resolved nine complaints on the spot and directed officials to resolve other five complaints.