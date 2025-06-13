Moose Wala documentary: Mansa court directs BBC to file reply on June 16

A Mansa court on Thursday directed BBC World Service and two others to file their replies on June 16 in a civil suit related to the documentary on the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala. Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala.

The matter was heard by civil judge (senior division) Rajinder Singh Nagpal where the counsel for BBC, investigative journalist Ishleen Kaur and programme producer Ankur Jain was ordered to file statements at the next hearing.

BBC World Service released the two-part documentary, The Killing Call, on YouTube on June 11, coinciding with Moose Wala’s 32nd birth anniversary.

The documentary, focusing on the murder of Moose Wala, was initially scheduled to be screened publicly in Mumbai, but due to the growing controversy and legal challenges, it was released on YouTube.

The release went ahead despite a legal request from Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh, who had approached the Mansa court seeking a stay.

Balkaur’s counsel Satinder Pal Singh on Thursday said that the counsel for the respondents requested the court hear the matter after the summer vacation. “Following Balkaur’s submission for an early hearing, the court accepted the plea and the respondents were directed to file their statements on Monday,” the lawyer said.

Balkaur has already served a legal notice to the broadcaster and lodged complaints with Maharashtra Police, alleging that the documentary contains objectionable content, including personal testimonies and commentary on the Moose Wala murder which is under trial.

Singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at Jawaharke near his native village of Musa in Mansa district on May 29, 2022.