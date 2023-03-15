Moose Wala killing: Bambiha gang members held, reveal plot to kill Babu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh

Chandigarh

The operations cell of the Chandigarh Police has arrested four members of the Davinder Bambiha gang, who revealed that there is a plot to kill Punjabi singers Babbu Maan and Mankirt Aulakh to avenge the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, police said on Wednesday.

During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that they were working for gangster Lucky Patial, who is believed to be in Armenia and had fired a gunshot at Punjab singer Parmish Verma in April 2018.

The arrested accused said they were asked to avenge Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, who was shot dead on May 29 in Mansa, by killing Maan and Aulakh. They were also asked to help smuggle long-range weapons like AK-47s from Srinagar for the task.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder, is archrival of the Bambiha gang.

While accused Mannu Batta (29) was arrested from Burail on March 12 Aman Kumar alias Vicky (29) of Panchkula, Kamaldeep alias Kimmi (26) and Sanjeev alias Sanju (23) both from Maloya were arrested on March 13, the police said.

They were making extortion calls to local businessmen, hotel owners, night club owners and property dealers at the behest of Patial, said the police. A case under Sections 384 (extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act was registered at the Sector 49 police station.

Four 0.32-bore sophisticated pistols, 23 live cartridges, three magazines and a Skoda car were recovered from their possession, the police said.

While Batta works as a private financier, the other three are running Downtown Cafe in TDI Mall, Kharar.

During interrogation, one of the accused Aman revealed that gangster Prince Kurali, a close aide of Patial, had contacted him through WhatsApp and asked if there is any accomplice of him in Jammu and Kashmir who could supply long-range weapons,” police said.

Aman told the police that Prince Kurali, who is presently in Canada, and Lalli, who is in Malaysia, were operating the gang from abroad through WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Aman said Prince told them that the gang had arranged long-range weapons such as AK 47 rifles to eliminate Maan and Aulakh and asked them to collect the same from Srinagar, Aman told the police, adding that he got scared and told Prince that he had no contact in Srinagar.

During his interrogation, Kamaldeep said they were also involved in the murder of Surjit Bouncer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in 2020 at the Sector 38 West light point. He told the police that Prince had called them a week before the murder and had asked them to provide support to two shooters.