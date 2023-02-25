Moose Wala killing: British MP asks UK govt to support Indian authorities to bring culprits to justice

British Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi has asked the UK government to support authorities in India to bring culprits to justice in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder and also asked if they are holding talks with their Indian counterparts on this matter.

In the house of commons, Dhesi has asked the secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs, James Cleverly, if he will hold discussions with his Indian counterpart on the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala and taking steps to secure a conviction for that murder.

“More than eight months after his tragic death, family, friends and fans of Sidhu Moose Wala deserve justice. Even now the murderers remain unconvicted, so the UK government should support authorities in India to bring the culprits to justice,” Dhesi said in a tweet.

In the house of commons, Dhesi has asked the secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs, James Cleverly, if he will hold discussions with his Indian counterpart on the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala and taking steps to secure a conviction for that murder.

In reply to Dhesi’s question, UK’s minister of state (Indo-Pacific) Anne -Marie Trevelyan said, “We are aware of the case of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu (also known by Sidhu Moose Wala) and our network in India will continue to monitor developments. However, we recognise that this is a matter for India and the Indian legal system. In general, where we have any issues, we raise them directly with the Government of India, including at the ministerial level,” she added.

On May 29, six shooters shot dead Moose Wala when he along with his cousin and friend, was driving in a jeep to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10 kms away from the singer’s native village Moosa. Meanwhile, Punjab police’s special investigation team (SIT) has filed two chargesheets in the court against 31 persons in the FIR registered at Mansa city police station after the singer’s murder.

Among those 27, including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, are in police custody or in judicial custody. While four accused Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi, and Lipin Nehra are in foreign countries. Sachin and Anmol have been detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya, respectively. Punjab Police are following procedure for their extradition. Two shooters Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa were killed in a police encounter in Amritsar.

