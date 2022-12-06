Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Moose Wala killing: Mansa police summon singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh for questioning

Published on Dec 06, 2022 08:11 PM IST

More than six months after the broad daylight killing of singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, alias Sidhu Moose Wala, the Mansa police have summoned Punjabi singers Babbu Maan and Mankirt Aulakh for questioning.

The police have also summoned music director Nishan Singh, who is son of a senior police officer, Baba Sandhu, and two residents of Bhangchari village of Muktsar district. (File photo)
Confirming the development, Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said: “Maan and Aulakh have been summoned on different dates, which cannot be disclosed due to security reasons.”

The police have also summoned music director Nishan Singh, who is son of a senior police officer, Baba Sandhu, and two residents of Bhangchari village of Muktsar district.

While Maan was involved in online spats with Moose Wala, the name of Aulakh had been linked to the killing from the start and his pictures with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, key accused in the case, were widely shared. Even Bambiha gang has accused Aulakh of being part of the murder conspiracy and threatened to kill him to avenge Moose Wala’s killing. However, the SIT in the chargesheet had termed that the murder as a part of a long series of revenge killings between Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs. It had no mention of involvement of any persons linked to the music industry.

Last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had questioned singers Dilpreet Dhillon, Afsana Khan besides Mankirt Aulakh at the agency’s headquarters in New Delhi in connection with a probe into a gangster-singer syndicate.

Also, Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera, brother of slain Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera, was also summoned by the Mansa police in the Moose Wala murder case and he was questioned last week. “The names of these persons were also given by Moose Wala’s father seeking an investigation of their roles in his son’s murder,” an official privy to the development.

Moose Wala was shot dead at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. He along with his cousin and friend was driving in a jeep to Jawahar Ke, 10km from his native Moosa village, when he was ambushed and killed by six shooters.

The Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) has named 36 people as accused in the case and filed a 1,850-page chargesheet against 24.

According to the chargesheet, Canada-based gangster Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, with the help of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had executed the murder plan to avenge the killing Vicky Middukhera, who was shot dead in Mohali last year. The name of Shaganpreet Singh, who was said to be Moose Wala’s manager, had figured in Middukhera’s murder after which gangsters claimed singer was also involved.

