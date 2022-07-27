Moose Wala killing: Three accused sent to police remand till July 29

Faridkot: A Mansa court on Tuesday sent three accused in the Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala murder case in police custody till July 29.

Shooters Priyavrat, alias Fauji (who has been identified as one of the module heads), Kashish, alias Kuldeep (shooter), Deepak, alias Tinu, (an aide of “main conspirator” gangster Lawrence Bishnoi) were arrested in a car snatching case on Tuesday. They were produced in the court of judicial magistrate at Mansa on Tuesday.

They three accused were arrested by the Delhi Police on June 19. Later, they were brought to Mansa from Delhi on transit remand on July 5. After the 12-day interrogation, they were sent in judicial custody on July 17.

Meanwhile, the sixth shooter Deepak Mundi, who was part of the shooters Haryana module, is still absconding.

On May 29, an Alto car was snatched from Jagtar Singh, a resident of Bhunder village in Mansa district, by the shooter after the murder of Moose Wala. The vehicle was recovered a day after the murder from the Barnala-Jalandhar Road in Moga district.

Punjab module shooter Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa, who were killed in an encounter earlier this week, were travelling in a car when they attacked Moose Wala. “While fleeing from the crime spot, they damaged the car following and abandoned the vehicle and snatched the Alto,” said the police.

Police sources said Moose Wala was attacked at 5:29 pm while the Bolero and Alto surfaced in the CCTV footage collected from Bappiana at 5:47 pm. Later, they went their separate ways, as the Alto moved towards Barnala via Bhikhi through villages and was later spotted on the Barnala-Moga road before it was abandoned in the Dharmakot subdivision of Moga district.

