Moose Wala murder: Bhupi Rana gang announces 5 lakh reward for info on killers

Denies ties with the Punjabi singer, but says since he was called “their brother” by the rival Bishnoi gang, it is its responsibility to take avenge his murder
Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district on Sunday. (ANI file photo)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 12:00 PM IST
ByParteek Singh Mahal

Jailed Haryana gangster Bhupender Singh, alias Bhupi Rana, on Thursday announced a reward of 5 lakh on social media for information about the killers of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala.

Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district on Sunday. Soon after the killing, the gang led by Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in Tihar Jail, took responsibility and termed it an act of revenge for the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in Mohali in August last year. The Bishnoi gang alleged that the singer was working with its rival Davinder Bambiha gang, which works in alliance with the Bhupi Rana gang.

“We had no association with Sidhu Moose Wala. But now if he has been killed after calling him our brother, we know our responsibility. It’s a request to everyone that if anyone has information about the killers of Moose Wala, tell us even if they are in Canada or America. 5 lakh reward will be given for the information and the name of the informer will be kept secret,” read the post uploaded on the social media account of Bhupi Rana, who is jailed in Karnal.

When contacted, a special investigation team (SIT) member probing the murder of Moose Wala said that social media accounts in the names of jailed gangsters could not be directly associated with them. “But the Punjab Police’s cyber cell is investigating all posts put on social media and recent threats issued from various accounts,” the official said.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the post.

In another post on Wednesday night, the Bhupi Rana gang said, “We cannot bring back Moose Wala, but we can take revenge of his murder.”

Meanwhile, the SIT is preparing to bring Bishnoi, who is suspected to be the main conspirator of the murder, on production warrant to Punjab.

