Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police get custody of four accused till July 13

A Mansa court sent four accused, including two shooters, in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case to eight-day remand of the Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) hours after they were brought from Delhi on transit remand on Tuesday.

Priyavrat, alias Fauji, the main shooter, Kashish, alias Kuldeep, also a shooter, Deepak, alias Tinu, an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and Keshav Kumar, who provided the vehicle and helped in the escape of the shooters, were brought to Mansa district early on Tuesday.

They were presented before the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) after a medical check-up at the district civil hospital.

The SIT submitted in court that the custodial interrogation of the accused is required for further investigation as they executed the crime in Mansa. The court sent them into police custody till July 13.

The Punjab Police on Monday got one-day transit remand of the four accused from Delhi’s Patiala House court.

The state police had moved an application seeking transit remand of the four accused after their 14-day remand with Delhi Police ended. They were sent to Tihar jail on Sunday as Delhi Police did not seek further remand. Punjab Police arrested them in the Moose Wala murder case after taking permission from the Delhi court, which also granted the transit remand.

Crime scene reconstruction

According to sources, the accused will be kept at the crime investigation agency (CIA) police station at Mansa for now and after their interrogation, they will be taken to Kharar for cross-interrogation with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the mastermind of the murder. “After the questioning of the accused, the SIT will take them to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa, where Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29, for the crime scene reconstruction,” said an official privy to the development.

Moose Wala was shot dead just 4km from his house when he was on his way to meet a relative in a nearby village in Mansa district.

Main shooter caught in Kutch

Fauji is a Haryana-based gangster, who led a team of shooters and was in direct touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar at the time of the incident. He is the main shooter and executioner of the murder, according to Delhi Police. Priyavrat was the module head of the shooters.

While the shooters kept evading the Punjab Police, the special cell of the Delhi Police made a major breakthrough in the case with the arrest of two — Priyavrat and Kashish — and an aide from Gujarat’s Kutch district on June 19. A cache of ammunition, including a Kalashnikov assault rifle, eight grenades, and three pistols with 50 rounds of cartridges, were also recovered from them.

18 held in singer’s murder case

The Punjab Police SIT has so far arrested 18 people, including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in the Moose Wala murder case. However, of the total arrests, eight were brought from other jails on production warrant, while others are accused of providing logistics support, conducting recce and providing hideouts as state police have failed to arrest any shooter. Three remaining shooters Manpreet Singh, alias Manu Kussa, Jagroop Singh Roopa and Deepak are still absconding.

Bishnoi to be cross-interrogated with shooters

The 20-day custodial interrogation of Bishnoi by Punjab Police failed to get any vital clues. Bishnoi’s police remand in a gangster’s murder case will finish on Wednesday. As the SIT plans to cross-interrogate him with the shooters, Punjab Police are likely to take his custody in another case.

Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who was brought on production warrants from Tihar Jail, is in Punjab Police custody till July 8. Punjab Police are interrogating Bhagwanpuria at Mansa, while Bishnoi’s questioning is going on in Kharar. The SIT is yet to question him face-to-face with Bishnoi.

