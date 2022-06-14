Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police question gangster Jadhav in Pune

A three-member team of the Punjab Police on Tuesday questioned gangster Santosh Jadhav, who was arrested by the Pune police from Gujarat, in connection with the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, a senior cop privy to the ongoing probe said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The team led by a deputy superintendent of police had reached Pune in Maharashtra on Monday after Jadhav’s arrest in a murder case on Sunday. Earlier, a team had also interrogated Jadhav’s aide Siddhesh Kamble, alias Mahakal, who was arrested in Pune last week.

According to police, both Mahakal and Jadhav, who belong to Pune, are members of the gang led by Lawrence Bishnoi, the key conspirator in Moose Wala’s murder. After the Maharashtra Police claimed that the two were involved in the high-profile murder, the Punjab Police are probing their role.

According to sources in the special investigation team (SIT), involvement of around 30 people is suspected in the planning and execution of the murder. Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar were the main conspirators, while all the others worked on their directions, the SIT has claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Punjab Police have so far arrested nine suspects, including three jailed gangsters — Manpreet Singh Manna; Saraj Sandhu, alias Mintoo; and Monu Daggar — besides Naseeb Khan; Pawan Bishnoi; Manpreet Singh Bhau; Sandeep Singh, alias Kekra; Charanjit Singh, alias Chetan Sandhu; and Prabhdeep Singh Pabbi. They either provided logistics support to the shooters or conducted the recce ahead of the attack on May 29, according to the SIT.

The SIT also claims to have identified four shooters, though they have not been named yet and the exact number of assailants remains unclear. Meanwhile, Sandeep Singh, alias Kekra, who had allegedly posed as the singer’s fan and passed on information about his movement to the shooters, was sent to 14-day judicial custody after the SIT did not seek his further custody in court on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}