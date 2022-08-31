Moose Wala’s death part of series of revenge killings: SIT

Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT), in its 1,850-page chargesheet, claimed that the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was part of a long series of revenge killings between Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

On May 29, six shooters killed Moose Wala when he, along with his cousin and friend, was driving in a jeep to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10 kms away from the singer’s native village Moosa.

The SIT, in the chargesheet filed in court on August 26, said that Lawrence Bishnoi, Satvinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, Anmol Bishnoi and Sachin Thapan are members of Bishnoi group, while gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria is running a separate group. But both groups work in collaboration and help each other. The group of slain gangster Devinder Bambiha is their rival.

The probe team claimed it all started with the killing of Goldy Brar’s cousin Gurlal Brar in Chandigarh in October 2020 by the Bambiha gang. As per information, Brar was killed to avenge the murder of Lavi Deora, a Bambiha group associate killed by Bishnoi gang at Kotkapura in 2017.

“To take revenge for Brar’s killing, Bishnoi gang killed Bambiha gang’s Gurlal Pehalwan, the then Youth Congress president at Faridkot. Before Pehalwan, Rajinder Kumar Sheffy, who is a member of the Bambiha gang, was also attacked by the Bishnoi gang in November 2020 in Faridkot but he escaped. Manpreet Singh Bhau and Pawan Nehra, who are accused in Moose Wala murder, were arrested for firing,” stated the SIT chargesheet.

“On August 4, 2021, Bishnoi gang members killed gangster Ranbir Singh alias Rana Kandowalia in Amritsar at the instance of Bhagwanpuria,” reads SIT charegesheet. Kandowalia had supported the gangsters Vicky Gounder and Devinder Bambiha in the past.

“On August 7, 2021, Bambiha gang had killed Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in Mohali and Kabbadi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian on March 14 to avenge the killing of their men. Further, to avenge both killings, Bishnoi gang killed Sidhu Moose Wala,” claimed SIT.

The SIT chargesheet has not pointed out any other angle in Moose Wala’s killing so far.

Names Goldy Brar mastermind

Naming Goldy Brar as the only mastermind in the singer’s killing, SIT claimed in the chargesheet that he coordinated with Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria, Sachin Bhiwani, Anmol Bishnoi, Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, Monu Dangar, Pawan Kumar Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and shooters. He allotted the accused different tasks, including that of providing weapons, money, shelter, cars, phones, and SIM cards.

SIT further said Goldy had informed his gang’s sharpshooters that the Punjab government has curtailed the security cover provided to Moose Wala and asked them to hurry up and execute the killing.

SIT admits gangsters in 6 jails were in constant touch

SIT further admitted that at least eight persons, accused in Moose Wala murder case, lodged in six separate jails of two states and a union territory were in constant touch with each other and running their operations from behind the bars.

“Lawrence Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuri and Deepak alias Tinu were arranging shooters, weapons and men to provide logistic support through phones from Tihar jail. The recce of Moose Wala was conducted through the men of Manmohan Singh Mohanan, who was lodged at Mansa jail. Mohanna also arranged the stay for shooters confessed Bishnoi. Mohana was in contact with Bishnoi, Goldy and Bhagwanpuria through phone and two mobile phones were recovered from a barrack of Mansa jail by the police,” the SIT stated.

“Monu Dagar and Saraj Sandhu alias Mintoo arranged two shooters each from behind the bars of Faridkot and Bathinda jails respectively. Manpreet Singh Manna arranged the delivery of Corolla car to shooters from the barracks of Ferozepur jail. Further, Arshad Khan arranged the Bolero car used in the crime from Rajasthan’s Churu jail. They were in contact with Goldy Brar through messaging apps,” says SIT chargesheet.

