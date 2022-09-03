Moose Wala’s father gets death threat e-mail from Bishnoi’s gang: Police
Bishnoi gang has allegedly given a death threat to slain Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkour Singh Sidhu through an e-mail saying his end will be more brutal than his son if he does not stop raising the issue of security to gangsters
The e-mail was sent on the official account of Moose Wala, which has been forwarded to the Mansa police. The district police have started the investigation of the matter.
Mansa senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora, who is also a member of the special investigation team (SIT) probing Moose Wala’s murder said that the police are investigating this email and already raised this with Google to identify the user. “We hope soon it will be clarified that it was a genuine threat or fake. The security of Moose Wala’s parents has been increased since the day of the singer’s murder and cops are with them round the clock,” he added.
Saying “warning from SOPU group” the alleged e-mail reads that “listen, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father if you will continue to talk regarding the security given to Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and our brothers you will not even know when someone will come and kill you. Further, you and your son is not the owner of this country you will decide who will get the security. Your son got our brother killed so we killed him. We have not forgotten that Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa were killed in a fake encounter, you should also not forget this because everything happened due to your pressure. In the end, if you will speak much, you will meet an even more brutal fate than Sidhu. I am AJ Bishnoi from Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Goldy Brar, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and Kala Jathedi SOPU group.”
Moose Wala’s father in his recent statements has alleged that the gangsters accused in his son’s murder are brought to court in heavy security as they are some kind of VIPs. “Gangsters are taking benefits of all the laws, which were actually made to protect common people. Security should be given to people who have threats but the gangsters are getting police protection. Jaggu is facing 64 criminal cases and Lawrence is also facing around 100 cases,” he added.
On May 29, six shooters shot dead Moose Wala when he, along with his cousin and friend, was driving in a jeep to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10 kms away from the singer’s native village Moosa. SIT has named 36 persons as accused in this case and filled a 1850-page chargesheet against 24 accused.
On July 20, Punjab Police had shot dead two shooters-Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu and Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa--, after a five-hour gunfight at an abandoned building near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district. Meanwhile, Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur have left India and gone to a foreign country. Refusing to disclose the country name, Balkaur’s brother Chamkaur Singh said that both left for abroad on Friday morning but they will return back to India very soon. Recently, Moose Wala’s father had said that he will visit foreign countries to wind up all the work of his son out of India.
