Moose Wala’s father to drive singer’s bullet-riddled Thar to highlight law and order issue

Slamming both the state and Central government, slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh Sidhu said that he will roam the streets of the state in his son’s bullet-riddled Thar with the picture of his body to showcase the “law and order situation” in Punjab.

Addressing a gathering at Moosa village, Balkaur Singh, who recently underwent heart treatment, attacked the AAP government over the law and order situation in the state.

“Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has claimed that there is no law and order problem in Punjab. I want to ask him if there is no problem, then why 40 gunmen, along with jammers, have been ordered to be deployed with his wife? If they are Aam Aadmis (common people), they should go around like them without security as they claim there is no threat. Even after 10 months, the police have failed to unmask the real killers,” he said.

“I have kept the Thar (in which Moose Wala was killed) in the same condition. I have not replaced the bullet-riddled windshield. I want to tell Mann saab and the Centre government that I will showcase your law and order by roaming the streets in the Thar with the picture of my son’s bullet-riddled body so people can see the reality,” he said.

He said gangsters know nothing will happen to them if they are caught. “A criminal knows after killing someone, he will be sent to a jail where he will have a mobile phone to make threatening calls to generate money. A gangster goes inside the jail and forms a group. The officials are involved and provide them with everything,” he said.

