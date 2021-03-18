More leaders likely to follow Baig into People’s Conference

The People’s Conference, which split from the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, is trying to expand his base across Jammu and Kashmir. After former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Baig, a former patron of the People’s Democratic Party, joined the People’s Conference, the party has received a major boost.

Baig, a former MP from Baramulla had left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) after his wife was denied a district development council (DDC) ticket.

The People’s Conference (PC) had contested the DDC polls with the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of mainstream parties fighting for the restoration of Article 370, and had managed to win eight out of 12 seats in Kashmir where party candidates contested polls. After exiting the PAGD, the party managed to keep its hold on two important DDCs — Baramulla and Kupwara.

PDP spokesperson Adnan Ashraf said many senior leaders will be joining the PC in coming days. “This is true but names cannot be revealed at the moment.”

In a few days, Baig’s wife, Safeena Baig, who is DDC chairperson of Baramulla DDC, will also join the party. “Around half-a-dozen senior leaders are ready to join the PC, which will further strengthen the party across Kashmir and replace traditional parties. The PC is trying to attract more leaders to the party,” said a leader close to Sajjad Lone.

The party’s general secretary and prominent Shia leader, Imraz Reza Ansari, had also dropped hints that many leaders will join the party and had even resigned from the post of general secretary to pave way for other senior leaders. However, Lone did not accept his resignation and praised him for his magnanimity.

Sources within the PC said that half-a-dozen former ministers and legislators, including two former parliament members, could join Lone’s party. Most of leaders are from north and South Kashmir.

Political analyst and editor of a local newspaper Asem Mohiudin says in the prevailing political situation changing political parties seems the only activity in Kashmir’s mainstream camp.

“All local political leaders and parties find themselves on the defensive. Some emerging political parties are trying to grab the opportunity, especially the People’s Conference and Apni Party, to get some stalwarts into their fold to lend weight and legitimacy to their parties.”

He said these parties have their eye on the next election in J&K. However, emergence of the People’s Confrence could dampen the Apni Party’s prospects. The Apni Party is trying lure former legislators and leaders towards the party after it was formed by Altaf Bukhari last year.