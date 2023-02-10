More security to Punjab CM’s wife reeks of VIP culture: Opposition

Opposition parties in Punjab on Friday strongly reacted to the move of the state government to increase the security cover of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur, whose security has been upgraded to nearly 40 gunmen during her visit to state.

Leader of Opposition, Partap Bajwa while quoting Hindustan Times report about the increase in security, questioned the rationale behind increasing security.

“Sidhu Moose Wala had four gunmen, two were withdrawn by the Bhagwant Mann government before his murder and the move was publicised in papers and on social media as end to VVIP culture. Now same Bhagwant Mann is allotting 40 gunmen to his wife. Where is the VVIP culture now?,” said Bajwa.

BJP general secretary, Jeevan Gupta, in a statement issued said when it comes to the VIP culture, entire AAP has been exposed on the issue.

“Be it Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal or the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, all party leaders are enjoying the extraordinary covers of Punjab Police now. Now, the security cover of more than 40 gunmen to Mann’s wife is enough to understand that the real mindset of the party leaders who used to crack joke on others for the security,” said Gupta.

Congress MLA from Bholath, Sukhpal Khaira, in a tweet also dared Mann to clarify his position on dynastic politics and VIP culture,

“Mann’s wife will have more security than ministers and MLAs apart from the security deployed for his family. Neither the wife of Parkash Singh Badal or Captain Amarinder Singh (both former CMs) indulge in such fanfare and VIP culture,” said Khaira.

Akali Dal leader Parambans Singh Bunty Romana while sharing an old video of Mann, in which he is seen cursing the political leaders for taking huge security cover said, “Was this advice only for others. Doesn’t it apply on you,”