More than 13,000 oxygen beds available in Haryana

The Haryana government has made a provision of 13,949 oxygen beds besides 5,350 ventilators or intensive care beds.

An official spokesperson said that for treatment of Covid-19 patients in rural areas, five to 20 D-type oxygen gas cylinders are being arranged at each community health centre.

“In each district, a location for filling of oxygen cylinders has been fixed. The deputy commissioners, with the help of the nodal officer, are looking after the arrangements at cylinders refilling sites. The facility of oxygen mobile bank has also been started in Karnal,’’ the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that 9,896 oxygen cylinders have so far been delivered against requisition of 15,396. The spokesperson said 5,473 requests for oxygen cylinders are not in order.

A state-level control room has been in operation in Chandigarh round-the-clock to keep a watch on supplies and requirements of oxygen coming from the districts while chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the officials to make sure that oxygen is available at the doorstep of every needy person.

At present, around 240 MT oxygen is coming in daily from seven different locations in country. Nodal officers have been appointed to ensure that the tankers are evacuated timely and oxygen supply reaches the decided destination.

The state was initially granted a quota of 156 MT oxygen which at the intervention of the CM, was raised to 282 MT.

Six pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology-based plants in Faridabad, Sonepat, Karnal, Ambala, Panchkula and Hisar are continuously producing oxygen in the capacity of 200 litre per minute.

The Centre has also approved 43 more PSA technology-based plants of which two plants will be set up in medical colleges and the other 41 in different districts. These plants will start production by June. Each plant will produce 500 to 1,000 litre oxygen per minute.