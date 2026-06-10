More than half of government schools in Ludhiana have no principals

A severe shortage of school principals has hit Punjab’s government school system, with more than 57% of principal posts lying vacant as the promotion process for principals stays on hold, according to data compiled by the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), Punjab. The teachers’ body has expressed concern over what it described as a worsening crisis in the education sector.

The highest percentage of vacancies has been recorded in SBS Nagar district, where 45 out of 52 sanctioned principal posts are vacant. (HT File)

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DTF Ludhiana district president Daljit Singh Samrala and secretary Harjit Singh Sudhar said that out of 1,927 government senior secondary schools in Punjab, as many as 1,113 are functioning without principals.

According to the data, Ludhiana has 101 of the 181 sanctioned principal posts vacant, translating into a vacancy rate of 55.8%. Statewide, the vacancy percentage stands at 57.75%. The highest percentage of vacancies has been recorded in SBS Nagar district, where 45 out of 52 sanctioned principal posts are vacant. Mansa follows closely, with only 10 of 73 principal posts filled. Tarn Taran and Barnala have around 80% vacancies, while nearly 70% of schools in Moga, Kapurthala and Jalandhar are functioning without principals.

The DTF leaders questioned how the government could claim major achievements in education when thousands of posts of principals remain unfilled.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior DTF leaders Devinder Singh Sidhu, Gurdeep Heran, Gurpreet Khanna, Gurbachan Singh and Hoshiar Singh claimed that since the beginning of the academic session on April 1, a large number of teachers have been engaged in non-academic duties such as census work, drug surveys and other government assignments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior DTF leaders Devinder Singh Sidhu, Gurdeep Heran, Gurpreet Khanna, Gurbachan Singh and Hoshiar Singh claimed that since the beginning of the academic session on April 1, a large number of teachers have been engaged in non-academic duties such as census work, drug surveys and other government assignments. {{/usCountry}}

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The organisation further claimed that student enrolment in government schools has declined and attributed this partly to the shortage of teaching and administrative staff. Education Secretary Sonali Giri said the promotion process for principals is currently on hold following orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. “The next hearing is scheduled for July,” she said.