More trouble for Hooda: SC orders CBI probe into Rohtak land release

More trouble is in store for former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI investigation into the release of land in Rohtak to a real estate developer, Uddar Gagan Properties Limited, during the Congress rule under Hooda.

About 850 acres was proposed to be acquired in 2002 for residential and commercial sectors in Rohtak by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA). However, the award was passed for 422 acres in April 2005. A realtor, Uddar Gagan Properties Limited, in March 2005 entered into collaboration agreements with some farmers, whose land was under acquisition for development of a colony.

The developer had applied for a licence to develop a colony on land covering 280 acres. The licences were granted by the town and country planning director in June 2006 and the corresponding land was released from acquisition. The licences were addressed to the owners but remitted to the builder. This was followed by execution of sale deeds in favour of the builder through power-of-attorney holder of the land owners.

In May 2016, the apex court quashed the land released from acquisition and transferring developer’s licences to HUDA. In its May 13, 2016, order the Supreme Court had also asked the state government to inquire into the legality and bona fides of the action of the persons responsible for illegally entertaining the applications of the builder and releasing the land to it, when it had no title to the land on the date of the notification under Section 4 and proceed against them in accordance with law.

Despite announcing on the floor of the assembly on March 13, 2018, that the government has decided to refer the Uddar Gagan matter to the CBI, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar backed down and instead ordered an inquiry by a retired judge.

The matter has already been probed by a retired IAS officer, Rajan Gupta, who only pointed to a systemic failure in the entire episode and did not fix anyone’s responsibility.