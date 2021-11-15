Morni accident: Woman killed, 4 family members battling for life

A woman has lost her life while her four family members are battling for their lives, two days after their car fell into a 200-foot-deep gorge in Morni on Friday night.

The incident happened at one of the curves at Morni hills, as the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Police said the family had gone to attend a birthday party in Nalagarh and was returning home to their village in Morni when the accident took place. Police received information from locals, after which rescue teams were rushed to the spot.

While Promila, 40, died at the spot, four others were moved to hospitals. Promila’s husband, Mohan Singh, who was driving the car, is admitted to the PGIMER in a critical condition along with a relative identified as Ramesh. Two other injured persons, including a woman identified as Sunita, and undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

“The valley has sharp curves and needs full attention of the driver. The moment your attention is diverted, you are likely to meet with an accident,” said the Morni police post in-charge, ruling out the possibility of any technical snag in the car.

In August this year, a family was injured as a car turned turtle at one of the curves at Morni hills. In September last year, a woman was killed while two others sustained injuries in another accident in the area.