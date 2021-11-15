Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Morni accident: Woman killed, 4 family members battling for life
chandigarh news

Morni accident: Woman killed, 4 family members battling for life

Police said the family had gone to attend a birthday party in Nalagarh and was returning home to their village in Morni when the accident took place on Friday night
A woman was killed are a car fell into a gorge at Morni. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A woman has lost her life while her four family members are battling for their lives, two days after their car fell into a 200-foot-deep gorge in Morni on Friday night.

The incident happened at one of the curves at Morni hills, as the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Police said the family had gone to attend a birthday party in Nalagarh and was returning home to their village in Morni when the accident took place. Police received information from locals, after which rescue teams were rushed to the spot.

While Promila, 40, died at the spot, four others were moved to hospitals. Promila’s husband, Mohan Singh, who was driving the car, is admitted to the PGIMER in a critical condition along with a relative identified as Ramesh. Two other injured persons, including a woman identified as Sunita, and undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

“The valley has sharp curves and needs full attention of the driver. The moment your attention is diverted, you are likely to meet with an accident,” said the Morni police post in-charge, ruling out the possibility of any technical snag in the car.

RELATED STORIES

In August this year, a family was injured as a car turned turtle at one of the curves at Morni hills. In September last year, a woman was killed while two others sustained injuries in another accident in the area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP