Morning walker killed after being hit by pick-up truck in Mohali
Morning walker killed after being hit by pick-up truck in Mohali

After the accident, the driver of the Mahindra Pick-up (PB65-AK-8434) rushed the victim to three hospitals and then fled, say police
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 02:05 AM IST

A 42-year-old man, out for a morning walk with his wife, was killed after a pick-up truck hit him near Diplast Chowk in Phase 2 on Monday.

Police said the deceased, Saurav Goyal, was a resident of Phase 1 and ran a spare parts shop in Phase 9.

After the accident, the driver of the Mahindra Pick-up (PB65-AK-8434) rushed Goyal to Cheema Hospital in Phase 4, from where he was taken to the Phase-6 civil hospital and again referred to ESI Hospital in Phase 7, Industrial Area. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

The accused driver fled after dropping Goyal at the ESI Hospital. He has been booked. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children, who are studying in Class 7 at a private school in Mohali.

