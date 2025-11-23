Mortal remains of IAF pilot to reach Kangra today

The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, 37, who died after a Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA Mk-1) crashed during a demonstration flight at the Dubai airshow, are expected to reach his native village Patiyalkar, of Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh by Sunday, where he will be cremated with state honours. Grieving family of Wing Commander Namansh Syal at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Jogindernath Syal, Namansh’s uncle, said that the mortal remains of the wing commander reached the Sulur Air Force station near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu around 9 am on Saturday, from where they will be flown to the Gaggal Airport in Kangra on Sunday. “We have made all arrangements for the cremation”, he said.

Namansh is survived by his father, mother, wife, who is also serving in the Air Force, and their six-year-old daughter. Namansh and his wife met during their first posting in Pathankot, and later got married in 2014.

Jogindernath came to know about the crash after Namansh’s father, who was not at home at the time, called him and asked if he had any information about the incident.

“My wife rushed to their tenant, who works in Qatar and had come to the village on a holiday. After scanning the latest news on the internet, he confirmed that it was Namansh who was flying the jet that crashed” recalled Jogindernath.

Sainik School Sujanpur pays tribute with special assembly

Syal had studied from Sainik School Sujanpur in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district and a special assembly was held in the school to pay tributes to its former student. For most of them, Namansh, lives in memories as an outstanding athlete distinguished by his dedication to the country.

Syal was a student of the 2005 batch of Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira. School staff members said that Syal was the house captain of the school’s Chenab House and was also an excellent athlete.

As news of the martyr’s passing spread, tributes poured in from alumni of Sainik School Sujanpur on social media. Many alumni shared photos and messages, recalling their memories with him.

Pankaj Chadha, former president of the Sainik School Sujanpur Old Boys Association, said Namansh brought glory to the country, and his martyrdom will always be remembered.