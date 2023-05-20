Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman dies, daughter injured in Karnal road mishap

Woman dies, daughter injured in Karnal road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 20, 2023 11:48 PM IST

A woman died and her daughter was critically injured in a road accident on NH-44 near Nilokheri town of Karnal. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the incident.

A woman died and her daughter sustained injuries in a road accident on the NH-44 near Nilokheri town of Karnal, said the police on Saturday.

The accident took place on Friday, when Mamta and her daughter were returning to Karnal on a scooter and an unidentified vehicle hit their scooter.
The deceased has been identified as Mamta Rani (47) of Samanabahu village of Karnal district. Her daughter Tanya (19) has been admitted to a hospital with critical injuries.

The accident took place on Friday, when Mamta and her daughter were returning to Karnal on a scooter and an unidentified vehicle hit their scooter. They were rushed to a hospital and doctors declared Mamta brought dead.

The police said as per the statement of the deceased’s husband, an FIR had been registered under Sections 304 A, 337, 427 and 229 of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is on.

