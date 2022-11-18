Mother of three ends life in Ludhiana

A 36-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her home on Chava Road in Samrala on Friday morning.

She was alone at home at the time of the incident. Her three children were playing outside the house and her husband was at work.

Her children were the first to witness their mother’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan. They immediately raised the alarm, following which the neighbours gathered there and informed the police. Later, her husband and other relatives were informed.

Sub-inspector Bhinder Singh, station house officer at Samrala police station, said the woman worked as a domestic help. Police are conducting investigation to ascertain why she took the extreme step. No suicide note has been recovered.

The deceased’s husband told police he has no idea why she ended her life.

Man, parents booked for abetting wife’s suicide

A day after a woman ended her life by consuming poison in Mini Chhapar village, Jodhan police booked a man and his parents for abetment to suicide on Friday.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim’s brother, who is a resident of Rohtak, Haryana.

The complainant stated that his sister married the accused seven years ago. He alleged that his brother-in-law was a drug addict and used to harass his sister.

ASI Sayad Shakeel, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered and a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.