Mother of two commits suicide by hanging herself at Mauli Jagran house

A 32-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in Sundernagar, Mauli Jagran. (iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 01:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 32-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in Sundernagar, Mauli Jagran, on Thursday.

Police said the woman, a homemaker, lived with her husband, who has a private job, and two sons, aged 10 and seven.

On Thursday, the family had a function on the ground floor of their house. On finding the woman missing, her husband went upstairs and found a room locked from the inside. When he forced the door open, he was shocked to find his wife hanging from the ceiling fan.

He alerted the police, who took the woman to GMSH, Sector 16, but she was declared dead. No suicide note was found from the house.

Police have recorded the statements of her husband, and mother and father, who also live in Chandigarh. A police official said they had initiated inquest proceedings in the matter for now and launched further probe.

